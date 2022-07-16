Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,799,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,026,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after buying an additional 93,077 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,799,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $804,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.