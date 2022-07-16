Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $184,165,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 518.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Genuine Parts by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 125,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $138.54 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average of $131.82.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.