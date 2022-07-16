Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $178.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

