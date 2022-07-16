Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,020 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

SCHG stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.