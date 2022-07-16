Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $120.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $120.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

