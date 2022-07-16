Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,635 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,635 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 2,773.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 841,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 103,070 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 133,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $8,287,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

FCTR stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

