Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Achieves $74.85 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $74.85 million and $3.66 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,780.17 or 0.99952948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00043195 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024599 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

