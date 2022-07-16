Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Achieves $74.85 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $74.85 million and $3.66 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,780.17 or 0.99952948 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00043195 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001174 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024599 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004777 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001527 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC.
CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
