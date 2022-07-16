Critical Contrast: System1 (NYSE:SST) & Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for System1 and Applied Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 1 1 0 2.50 Applied Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00

System1 currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 128.67%. Applied Blockchain has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 685.26%. Given Applied Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Blockchain is more favorable than System1.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

2.7% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

System1 has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Blockchain has a beta of 5.1, indicating that its share price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares System1 and Applied Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A Applied Blockchain N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Applied Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 N/A -39.62% -7.99% Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Applied Blockchain beats System1 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

