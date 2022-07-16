Crowny (CRWNY) Market Cap Reaches $960,976.87

Crowny (CRWNY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 63% against the dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $960,976.87 and $102,968.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00050146 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022894 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001924 BTC.
About Crowny
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
Crowny Coin Trading
