Crust 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005948 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.73 or 0.00553124 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005016 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00174566 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork.

Buying and Selling Crust

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

