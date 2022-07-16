Crust Market Cap Hits $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005889 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.78 or 0.00543532 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005166 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00178708 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork.

Buying and Selling Crust

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.