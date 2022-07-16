CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.90.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

