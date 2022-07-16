Cubiex Power Price Reaches $0.0186 on Exchanges (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Cubiex Power has a total market capitalization of $3,135.37 and approximately $27.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cubiex Power coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00051854 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024201 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001983 BTC.
Cubiex Power Profile
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Cubiex Power Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex Power and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.