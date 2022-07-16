CUDOS (CUDOS) Trading Down 8% This Week

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a market cap of $27.52 million and $365,251.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,117.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009043 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003411 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS (CUDOS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
