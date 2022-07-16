Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 5.9 %

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $475,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,062.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Further Reading

