CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 199.9% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in CVS Health by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 390,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,548,000 after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in CVS Health by 12.3% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 30,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.37. 4,310,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,476. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

