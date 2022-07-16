CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 199.9% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in CVS Health by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 390,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,548,000 after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in CVS Health by 12.3% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 30,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.
Insider Transactions at CVS Health
CVS Health Price Performance
CVS traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.37. 4,310,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,476. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
