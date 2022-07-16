Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,028 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.7% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of American Tower worth $271,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after buying an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Tower by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,314,000 after buying an additional 424,182 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Price Performance

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.73.

AMT opened at $257.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.02. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.