Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares during the period. Invitation Homes makes up approximately 3.4% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $543,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

