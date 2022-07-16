Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,393 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 2.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Equinix worth $320,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equinix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Equinix by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after acquiring an additional 301,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equinix by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,606,000 after acquiring an additional 130,179 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.50.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $619.75 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $656.01 and a 200 day moving average of $704.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

