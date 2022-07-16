Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,148 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $65,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.43.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $529.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.03. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

