Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,391 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.90 and a 200-day moving average of $237.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.