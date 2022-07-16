Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 12,218 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.96% of Highwoods Properties worth $93,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

