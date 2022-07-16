Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 14,906 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,906 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,008,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.20.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $173.38 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

