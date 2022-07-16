Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Lessened by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 119.3% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.72.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

