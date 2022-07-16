DEEPSPACE Achieves Market Cap of $4.05 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $64,788.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 12% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00048833 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021774 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001799 BTC.
About DEEPSPACE
DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE
