Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 5,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 13,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.
Defiance Digital Revolution ETF Stock Up 3.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.
