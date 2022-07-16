DeFine (DFA) Market Cap Tops $9.02 Million

DeFine (DFA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. DeFine has a total market cap of $9.02 million and $3.46 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFine has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00049176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DeFine Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

