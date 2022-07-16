Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Trading Down 2.1 %

DLTNF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,766. Delta 9 Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

