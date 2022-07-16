Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.59.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

