Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Denny’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Denny’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Denny’s stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $548.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

