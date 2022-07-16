DePay (DEPAY) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DePay (DEPAY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. DePay has a market cap of $333,712.12 and $1.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DePay has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00048968 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00023408 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001854 BTC.
About DePay
DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DePay Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.