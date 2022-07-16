Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $227.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.20.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $173.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.62. The company has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 10,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

