Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $95.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.33.
Spectrum Brands Trading Down 8.4 %
NYSE SPB opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.40. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $72.59 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.44.
Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 77,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.
