Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target to €64.00

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($65.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Worldline from €72.00 ($72.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Worldline from €60.00 ($60.00) to €49.00 ($49.00) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Worldline in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Worldline in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Worldline presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Worldline Stock Up 4.9 %

WRDLY opened at $17.66 on Friday. Worldline has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

