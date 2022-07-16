Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Shares Down 2.3%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €24.75 ($24.75) and last traded at €25.00 ($25.00). Approximately 7,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.60 ($25.60).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $482.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

