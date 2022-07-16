Dexlab (DXL) Price Hits $0.0720

Dexlab (DXL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Dexlab coin can now be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dexlab has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dexlab has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $385,101.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00048833 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021774 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001799 BTC.
Dexlab Coin Profile
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dexlab Coin Trading
