DFI.Money (YFII) Price Tops $1,241.37 on Exchanges

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for about $1,241.37 or 0.05927736 BTC on popular exchanges. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $47.91 million and approximately $99.87 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,931.44 or 0.99950810 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

YFII is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

