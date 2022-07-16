Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,780 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($44.96) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($51.74) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($48.76) price target on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($40.79) to GBX 5,040 ($59.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($33.30) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($54.71) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,038.67 ($48.03).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,664.50 ($43.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £83.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,818.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($48.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,614.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,726.65.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($44.49) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.61 ($9,833.03). Insiders have bought 690 shares of company stock worth $2,482,790 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

