DigiByte (DGB) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $159.72 million and approximately $43.13 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.
- TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,495,110,919 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
