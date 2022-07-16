Digital Fitness Price Up 61% This Week (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $234,977.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 61% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00047315 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022322 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001866 BTC.
Digital Fitness Profile
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,465,915 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Digital Fitness Coin Trading
