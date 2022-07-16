DILA Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DILA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DILA – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

DILA Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Trading of DILA Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 326,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000.

DILA Capital Acquisition Company Profile

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled companies doing business primarily in Latin America.

