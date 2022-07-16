Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 8,106.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 268.4% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 431,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,076,000 after buying an additional 2,699,649 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

DFAT stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

