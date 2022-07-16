Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Trading Down 0.9%

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.36 and last traded at $30.82. 411,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 471,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000.
