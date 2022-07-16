Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($3.69) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.37.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

