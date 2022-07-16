Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.91

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.91 and traded as low as $28.13. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 5,077,198 shares.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUGT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

