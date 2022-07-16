DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,186 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in DISH Network by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

