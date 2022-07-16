DMScript Market Cap Reaches $37,378.93 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, DMScript has traded up 72% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $37,378.93 and approximately $17.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00049176 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021747 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001830 BTC.
DMScript Coin Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.
