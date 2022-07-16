DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Short Interest Update

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the June 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 948,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get DocGo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 401,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,341. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. DocGo has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.86.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocGo

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.