DOGGY Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $326,924.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00047430 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00021915 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001830 BTC.
DOGGY Coin Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,041,393,947 coins.
DOGGY Coin Trading
