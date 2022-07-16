Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC cut Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.92.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.13.
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
